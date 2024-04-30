Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in joint efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, exchange hostages and detainees and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid and relief in sufficient and adequate quantities into the sector.

They confirmed their commitment to continuing joint efforts and to engaging with the various parties to end the war, protect the region from the ramifications of the expansion of the conflict and restore security and stability in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.