Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in New Alamein.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, stated that the meeting witnessed bilateral talks followed by extensive discussions between the delegations of the two countries. President El-Sisi welcomed the Greek Prime Minister to Egypt, congratulating him again on the ruling party’s electoral victory in the parliamentary elections, the results of which confirmed the Greek voter's confidence in the leadership of the Greek Prime Minister. The President also commended the depth and consistency of Egypt's outstanding strategic relations with Greece, the tangible development of bilateral cooperation in various areas, and the distinct level of political coordination between the two States on issues of mutual interest. His Excellency expressed appreciation for Greece's positions towards Egypt, both bilaterally and within the European Union, and for the fruitful cooperation regarding the trilateral cooperation with Cyprus.

The Greek Prime Minister stressed the close and historic ties between the two countries, welcoming the remarkable progress in the level of cooperation over the past years. He also expressed his country's desire to continue promoting relations between the two countries at various levels, particularly in light of Egypt's outstanding role in addressing the current crises and challenges in the Mediterranean region.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis also expressed appreciation for the aid Egypt dispatches to assist in the suppression of forest fires in Greece. Also, the President expressed his sincere condolences and solidarity with Greece in the face of the effects and repercussions of the forest fires.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance the prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries. Mutual interest was emphasized in the speedy activation and implementation of the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries and the continued promotion of cooperation in the areas of military, economy, culture, energy, natural gas and electrical connectivity, as well as cooperation in the green transition sectors.

The discussions also exchanged views and perspectives on regional files of common interest in light of the two States' common positions in the Eastern Mediterranean region, while emphasizing that the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum is one of the most important tools in this framework. The two leaders also discussed developments in the phenomenon of illegal migration in the Mediterranean basin. The Greek Prime Minister praised Egypt's efforts to combat this phenomenon, especially in light of the burdens it imposes since millions of refugees are hosted on Egypt's territory.

The meeting also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, the global consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as well as the ongoing crises in the region, particularly in Libya. President El-Sisi stressed Egypt's position in support of the political path and the importance of holding presidential and parliamentary elections, the exit of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libyan territory and the restoration of Libya's sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability. The two sides agreed to continue to coordinate intensively to address the various common challenges facing the region, thereby realizing the aspirations of its peoples to live in peace, security and stability.