As Angola’s oil and gas sector enters a new phase of growth driven by upstream investment, gas monetization, downstream expansion and local content development, the industry leaders and projects shaping this transformation will be recognized at the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2026 Awards Ceremony.

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Held during the official Gala Dinner on September 9 in Luanda, the awards will celebrate companies, projects and individuals making outstanding contributions across Angola’s oil and gas value chain. Nominations are now officially open.

This year’s award categories include:

Game Changer of the Year

The Game Changer of the Year Award recognizes a company or project that has transformed Angola’s oil and gas value chain through innovative technologies, approaches or strategies, setting new benchmarks for performance and industry advancement.

Explorer of the Year

The Explorer of the Year Award honors a company demonstrating exceptional success in exploration activities within Angola. The category celebrates significant discoveries, innovative exploration techniques and strategic efforts that have expanded the country’s resource potential.

Local Company of the Year

The Local Company of the Year Award recognizes an Angolan-owned company that has demonstrated strong performance, resilience and growth within the oil and gas sector. The award highlights contributions to local content development, job creation and sustainable business practices.

CSR Initiative of the Year

The CSR Initiative of the Year Award recognises a company, project or organization that has demonstrated exceptional commitment to social responsibility within Angola’s oil and gas sector. It celebrates initiatives delivering measurable impact in communities through investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, environmental stewardship, skills development and economic empowerment.

National Service Company of the Year

The National Service Company of the Year Award honors an Angolan service provider that has delivered outstanding performance, innovation and value creation across the oil and gas value chain. The category recognizes companies that have strengthened local content participation, created employment and supported the competitiveness of the national industry.

Downstream Player of the Year

The Downstream Player of the Year Award recognizes a company that has made a significant contribution to the development of Angola’s downstream sector. It celebrates excellence in refining, storage, distribution, retail, petrochemicals and related infrastructure, highlighting investments and strategies that enhance energy security and domestic supply.

Lifetime Achievement Award (non-voting category)

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors an individual or company that has made exceptional long-term contributions to Angola’s oil and gas industry. This prestigious award celebrates a career marked by visionary leadership, innovation and a profound commitment to the growth and development of the sector.

The AOG Awards Ceremony reflects Angola’s growing position as one of Africa’s leading oil and gas investment destinations. From frontier exploration and deepwater developments to refining infrastructure and local enterprise growth, the awards celebrate the achievements shaping the next chapter of the country’s energy industry.

Visit https://apo-opa.co/4gMweN6 to submit your nomination.