The Kenya medical supplies authority has been challenged to enhance operational efficiency by embracing technology and the fundamentals of pharmaceutical supply chain.

Speaking during a familiarization tour of the KEMSA National Supply Chain Centre in Embakasi, health CS Susan Nakhumicha said this will ensure it plays its rightful role in the realization of the government’s universal health agenda.

“We have had quite productive discussions with the management and the board, and we have agreed on a number of things we need to do in terms of bare minimums if we are to contribute positively towards universal healthcare.” Said Nakhumicha.

She urged the leadership to apply elements of best supply chain practices including integration, purchasing, distribution and operations so as to become cost-effective and competitive.

According to KEMSA CEO Terry Ramadhani, the authority is implementing a host of reforms complete with a building management system aimed at enhancing efficiency.

Being a strategic institution for the government in its endeavor to achieve universal health coverage, the CS implored on the leadership to enhance operational efficiency including increasing order fill rate from the current 56 % to at least 80 percent as well as ensuring that the cost of health products and technologies is brought down.

She was accompanied by health PS Susan Mochache, acting director general for health Dr. Patrick Amoth and Dr. Andrew Mulwa, acting director of medical services and head Directorate of preventive and promotive.