Minister Majodina commissions major water infrastructure to secure supply for Rustenburg and Thabazimbi, warns against water mafias

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina, together with Deputy Minister Mr David Mahlobo, commissioned critical upgraded water infrastructure that will significantly improve water security for the residents of Rustenburg Local Municipality under Bojanala District Municipality in the North West, as well as Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo.

The commissioning included the upgraded Vaalkop Water Treatment Works Raw Water Pumpstation and the associated Bulk Water Pipeline, both of which are designed to respond to growing water demand and ensure long-term water security in the two provinces.

Minister Majodina was joined by the Members of the Executive Council responsible for Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) in the North West, Mr Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, and in Limpopo, Mr Basikopo Makamu. Also in attendance were the Executive Mayors of Bojanala District Municipality, Rustenburg Local Municipality and Thabazimbi Local Municipality. Magalies Water was represented by its Board Chairperson, Dr Lydia Sebego, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ofentse Nthutang.

The Vaalkop Water Treatment Works Raw Water Pumpstation upgrade, implemented by Magalies Water from February 2023 and completed in November 2025, will ensure sustainable water supply for Moses Kotane and Rustenburg Local Municipalities in the

North West, as well as Thabazimbi Local Municipality in Limpopo.

The Pumpstation directly abstracts water from Vaalkop Dam and has been upgraded from a capacity of 240 megalitres per day (ML/day) to 360 ML/day. It has been equipped with ten pump sets designed to efficiently supply raw water to the water treatment works, strengthening operational reliability, improving water management and reducing water losses.

Minister Majodina also commissioned the upgraded Bulk Water Supply Scheme, which was initiated in response to increasing water demand from the rural communities of Bethanie, Modikoe and Berseba within Rustenburg Local Municipality.

Implemented by Magalies Water in partnership with Glencore Rhovan PSV Mine, the project involved the construction and installation of a 23.4-kilometre bulk potable water pipeline, comprising 560mm and 400mm diameter pipes with associated valves. The pipeline runs from the Kortbegrip Reservoir to the Bethanie and Modikoe Reservoirs.

The new pipeline replaces the ageing asbestos fibre-cement pipeline that had reached the end of its operational life and was prone to frequent bursts. The upgraded infrastructure increases bulk water supply capacity to meet the current demand of 7.05 ML/day and future demand projected at 12.60 ML/day.

Importantly, the project will also enable additional water volumes to supply Makolokwe Village, where access to water remains critically low. Currently, the village relies on boreholes that are insufficient to meet the growing needs of the community.

The second phase of the project, the bulk pipeline between Bethanie and Makolokwe Village, is scheduled to commence in March 2026 and will include the construction of a booster pumpstation at the Bethanie Reservoir. Upon full completion, the project will provide a reliable water supply to a combined population of approximately 144,133 residents, including households, schools, clinics, businesses and community institutions.

Minister Majodina commended the public-private partnership between Rustenburg Local Municipality and Glencore Rhovan PSV Mine, noting its positive contribution to accelerating service delivery in Bethanie and Modikoe villages.

“Today’s handover represents progress, but more importantly, it represents partnership. When government, communities and stakeholders work together, we can overcome scarcity, defeat criminality and deliver sustainable services.

“The benefits of this investment are clear and far-reaching. For households, it means a more reliable water supply and greater resilience during peak demand periods. For local businesses, industries and emerging enterprises, it provides the certainty needed to operate efficiently, expand production and create jobs. For municipalities, it strengthens the backbone of service delivery and long-term development planning,” said Minister Majodina.

The Minister also called on communities to protect the newly commissioned infrastructure and keep it safe from vandalism and sabotage. She strongly condemned individuals and syndicates who deliberately damage water infrastructure to sustain illegal water trading activities.

“These projects must be protected, and I want to speak clearly and firmly today: water infrastructure is not a playground for criminals. The vandalism of pipelines, theft of equipment and manipulation of water systems by so-called water mafias is a direct attack on the dignity and well-being of our people. It deprives families of water, disrupts livelihoods and undermines development.

“This government will not tolerate water mafias. Those who vandalise, steal or illegally profit from water infrastructure are stealing from children, the elderly and the most vulnerable. Law enforcement agencies are working closely with the Department, municipalities and water boards, and we will pursue arrests, prosecutions and harsh consequences for anyone who undermines service delivery,” Minister Majodina concluded.