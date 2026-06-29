Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies, has achieved gold-level status in Google’s Verified Peering Provider (VPP) programme. This accreditation highlights the strength and reliability of its peering infrastructure with Google. It places the company among a select group of global providers and positions it as the most widely peered gold VPP partner in Africa.

For customers, this means easier access to Google services via Liquid’s network. The impact is significant because it eliminates delays and congestion from shared internet paths. Businesses enjoy faster access, lower latency, uninterrupted service, and more reliable performance when using Google Workspace, Google Cloud, and AI workloads.

Liquid C2’s qualification spans Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi and London, creating a geographically distributed, high-availability foundation that supports customers globally.

“Securing Google’s VPP status represents a significant step forward in Liquid’s efforts to strengthen Africa’s digital infrastructure,” said Vinay Hiralall, Chief Commercial Officer, Liquid C2. “In today’s cloud-first economy, network performance is a key driver of competitiveness. This recognition strengthens our ability to deliver consistent, low-latency access to Google services at scale, supporting enterprises across Africa as they expand into global digital markets.”

The achievement is part of Liquid’s broader strategy to expand advanced cloud connectivity and strengthen global technology partnerships. It builds on a growing relationship with Google, including the launch of Africa’s first Google Cloud-powered Partner Experience Centre in Johannesburg.

As a business of Cassava Technologies, Liquid continues to expand digital inclusion across markets through its portfolio of cloud, cyber security, and digital solutions. This ensures that organisations of all sizes can access advanced technologies and participate more fully in Africa’s digital economy.

About Liquid C2:

Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, delivers cutting-edge cloud and cybersecurity services and solutions. Committed to facilitating digital transformation, Liquid C2 is positioned to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of the digital era by empowering businesses to navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape securely. The company's offerings span cloud solutions that enhance accessibility and scalability, and robust cybersecurity services to safeguard sensitive data and elevate security and compliance posture to ensure businesses remain seamlessly connected and protected. https://LiquidC2.com