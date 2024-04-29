Founder and Medical Director of CHILD Accra, Dr. Juliette M. Tuakli, has been awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 4th Africa Healthcare Awards and Summit (AHAS) for her tireless efforts and passion for improving healthcare and the lives of children and families throughout Africa.

The awards gala was the culmination of the summit, hosted by Zenith Global Health, and took place at the prestigious Accra International Conference Centre April 22-24.

Highly acclaimed pediatrician and reproductive health specialist Dr. Tuakli, who is the international charity Mercy Ships’ Diplomatic Ambassador for Africa, was the first African woman clinical professor in Pediatrics at Harvard Medical/Children’s of Boston. In her Mercy Ships role, she supports the charity’s strategic partnerships with governments, diplomatic entities, communities, and social organisations that build awareness and engagement.

Mary Akangbe, President and Founder of Zenith Global Health, said: “It gives us great pleasure to celebrate Dr. Juliette Tuakli by presenting with a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony. Dr. Tuakli has an exemplary professional life that spans across public, private, and intergovernmental agencies across the world. Presently, she is the diplomatic ambassador at Mercy Ships. Dr. Tuakli was the first African woman clinical professor in Paediatrics at Harvard Medical /Children’s hospital of Boston. She has impacted many lives as a mentor and role model.”

Under the theme "Advances in Population Health - Tackling Inequalities and Access: A One Health Approach," AHAS 2024 brought together healthcare professionals, policymakers, innovators, and stakeholders from across Africa to discuss pressing issues in healthcare and foster collaboration for sustainable solutions.

"We are honored to celebrate the achievements of healthcare professionals and organizations making a difference in the lives of people across Africa," said Dr. Imane Kendili, President of Africa Global Health, Morocco. "The Africa Healthcare Awards showcase the dedication and commitment of individuals and institutions working tirelessly to improve healthcare outcomes and promote wellness in our communities."

As the first female Rotary president of the premier Anglophone club in Ghana, West Africa, Dr. Tuakli promoted legislation to protect those with disabilities, orphans, and vulnerable children. Her work was hailed by the African Union in 2016 and she was elected to the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

In 2022, Dr. Tuakli retired from United Way Worldwide, where she was Chair of both the Membership and the Governance Committees before becoming the first female Chair of the International Board of Trustees.

As a highly respected social philanthropist, she has served on the Mercy Ships International Board for over 10 years and also on the the Mercy Ships UK board. Dr. Tuakli co-founded MOREMI Girls Leadership and has served as an Advisor to Nestle, the African Union, and other international organizations. She is a Board member of Zenith Bank and the Global Virus Network.

In May 2022, Dr. Tuakli officially christened the Global Mercy™ during special inaugural ceremonies for Mercy Ships’ newest hospital ship, during Africa celebrations hosted by the HE President Macky Sall in Dakar, Senegal.

The AHAS summit featured panel discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive side sessions focused on addressing the challenges of population health through a holistic approach. Topics will include healthcare financing, manufacturing and supply chain management, community engagement, and the role of technology in improving healthcare access and delivery.

For more Information about Mercy Ships, contact:

Sophie Barnett

Mercy Ships International PR Manager

sophie.barnett@mercyships.org

Follow us on social media:

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/3wgUhiv

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 3,000 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical, obstetric and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit MercyShips.org.