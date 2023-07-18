The Libya Energy&Economic Summit is back for its second edition, announced organizer Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com/). The 2023 edition of this historic summit unites the entire energy sector together with other critical areas of the economy – with the goal of creating and sustaining Partnerships for Energy and Economic Opportunity.

This historic, in-country Libya summit is organized with the endorsement and support of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, and the National Oil Corporation. It builds on the success of the inaugural edition in 2021, which was the first major investment event to take place in Tripoli for a decade.

Leaders in the fields of energy, finance, mining, manufacturing, trading and other sectors – from Libya and around the world – are welcome. The Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2023 will put the spotlight on Libya’s vast resources and human potential; its need for investment in critical infrastructure and other sectors; its strategic importance as a global energy producer; and much more.

The event takes place in Tripoli on 8-9 November, 2023.

Regional partners from the Middle East, Africa, and Europe such as Turkey, Italy, France, the UK, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and others will participate with official ministerial delegations. The organizer also expects strong private sector participation from the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Libya is a major global oil and gas producer, with capacity to contribute to European and African energy security. Historically, Libya has welcomed international companies and is now pushing for greater investment through partnerships across the economy. The country is emerging into a period of growth and opportunity, with energy as a foundation for its success. Currently producing 1.2 million barrels of oil per day, the country aims to increase production to 2 million barrels per day. Solar energy and other power sources are needed to bring power to the Libyan population and its neighbors. In manufacturing, services, renewable energy, public private partnerships, logistics and many other sectors, opportunities are boundless.

The results-oriented Libya Energy&Economic Summit brings international government and private sector to the table to drive a growth agenda and get deals signed.

Contact the conference director at james@energycapitalpower.com to learn about participation in the event as an official delegation. Contact the Energy Capital&Power sales team at sales@energycapitalpower.com for sponsorship options or talk to the registration team at register@energycapitalpower.com to get your delegate tickets.