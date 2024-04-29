On 26 April 2024, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture (WCDoA) announced the launch of the 2024 Western Cape Prestige Agri Awards (WCPAA). This esteemed event celebrates the invaluable contributions made by agri workers to the sustainability and growth of the agricultural sector in the Western Cape.

We are pleased to announce that Shoprite will once again partner with the department as the main sponsor of the competition, reaffirming their commitment to supporting the agricultural community.

The WCPAA features eleven categories in which agri workers will compete at the regional level across 15 different regions. Last year, over 1067 agri workers participated, and we anticipate an even greater turnout this year. Regional winners will advance to the provincial level, competing for the prestigious title of Western Cape Agri Worker of the Year. The overall winner will be revealed at a gala ceremony in November 2024.

This initiative, previously known as the Farm Worker of the Year competition, has been a cornerstone project for the department since its inception in 2002. Originally launched in the Hex Valley region with 36 participants, it has since expanded to encompass agri workers across the entire province.

Shoprite’s continued sponsorship of the project, totalling R400 000 in gift vouchers for regional and provincial winners, demonstrates their unwavering support for this vital initiative. The WCPAA has become the leading social upliftment project of the Department, impacting the lives of agri workers and their families positively.

An independent evaluation conducted in 2015 underscored the significant impact of the competition, highlighting its role in enhancing the lives of participants and fostering positive perceptions of agri workers within their communities.

To date, over 16,000 agri workers in the Western Cape have participated in the competition, showcasing their knowledge and skills across various categories. The regional competitions cover 16 regions, providing a platform for workers to demonstrate their expertise and contribute to the growth of the agricultural sector.

Agri workers remain a priority for the WCDoA and their unhinging support amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic was pivotal in ensuring that the sector continued to grow, deeming them as “essential workers”. The WCPAA serves as an opportunity to honor and recognize these essential workers, every single day, for their dedication and resilience to the sunrise sector.

The WCDoA looks forward to hosting the 2024 WCPAA and celebrating the dedication and achievements of agri workers in our province.