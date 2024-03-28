The Ministry of Health has received a significant boost in its health emergency response capabilities with the donation of 940 mobile tablets valued at $ 376,132 from the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the handover ceremony, Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, expressed appreciation to WHO Kenya Representative, Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo, for their support in advancing the digitalization agenda within the healthcare sector.

She highlighted the ministry's commitment to digitalizing health services to improve visibility, particularly in commodity and human resources management.

Ms Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, reiterated the importance of backing the health digitalization agenda. She emphasized that the donation of 940 tablets symbolizes collaborative efforts essential for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 17 on partnerships.

Principal Secretary for the State Department of Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, also present at the event, extended gratitude to WHO for their assistance in enhancing emergency preparedness efforts.

The WHO country Representative Dr Diallo emphasized that the 940 tablets will go a long way to contribute to improve quality of immunization data and hence provide verifiable data. “These data elements include vaccination records and vaccine supply stock at vaccination points. Data is the cornerstone to inform decision making and hence the need for quality data,” he said.

The donation of these tablets marks a significant milestone in the ministry's efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve emergency response capabilities.