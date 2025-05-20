The Fifth Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution kicked off in Rabat on Tuesday, under the theme "Sustaining Momentum for the Peace Process: Lessons Learned, Success Stories and Steps Forward".

Co-host by the Kingdom of Morocco and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, this meeting brings together government officials and representatives from around 50 countries and international organizations committed to the Two-State Solution.

It will assess the accumulated results of past peace efforts in favor of peace in the Middle-East, strengthen the narrative of the success stories, explore how these achievements can be leveraged and used to develop concrete, time-bound measures to reinforce progress toward a Two-State Solution. The gathering will then focus on the means to build Palestinian economy.

Organized into three thematic discussions, the meeting will also focus on evaluating the impact of past peace initiatives in the Middle-East, strengthening Palestinian institutions and governance, as well as economic foundations for peace.

This Alliance serves as a key diplomatic platform for advancing meaningful progress toward a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. It works to translate existing diplomatic efforts and success stories into tangible, irreversible steps toward a Two-State Solution.

The outcomes of this meeting will feed into the work of the High-Level Conference on the Two-State Solution, scheduled to take place at the United Nations headquarters in New York in June 2025.

Launched during the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly in September 2024, the Global Alliance is a diplomatic platform dedicated to the effective revival of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. This fifth meeting follows four previous ones held in Riyadh, Brussels, Oslo, and Cairo.