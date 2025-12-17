Emirates (www.Emirates.com) is giving African travellers even more reasons to visit Dubai during its winter season, with a special offer that combines world-class hospitality and unique experiences. Customers from South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Congo, Tanzania, and Egypt who book return flights to Dubai by 21st December 2025, will enjoy complimentary access to two popular tours and attractions.

Travellers can take in the Dubai skyline with a gorgeous 90-minute sunset dinner cruise along Dubai Marina and fully immerse themselves in a cutting-edge multi-sensory art experience at the Arte Museum Dubai.

This limited offer is valid for bookings between 8th and 21st December 2025, for travel between 7th January and 18th March 2026.

Xclusive Yachts sunset cruise

Step aboard the Xclusive Yachts sunset cruise on their 125ft glass houseboat and enjoy stunning views of the Dubai Marina. This incredible experience is complemented with an indulgent international buffet dinner and the soothing sounds of an onboard musician as the sun sets over the city.

Arte Museum Dubai

Arte Museum Dubai fuses digital artistry with sensory storytelling. Immersive installations and stunning visual landscapes are enhanced by original soundscapes and custom fragrances, creating a truly multi-sensory experience.

Get more from your travel with Emirates

Alongside this fantastic offer, Emirates continues to provide African customers with more opportunities to make the most out of their time in Dubai, including:

My Emirates Pass - While a trip to Dubai is a great idea at any time of year, winter in the city offers an array of surprises, from outdoor festivals to the biggest sales of the season. With the My Emirates Pass, customers have access to over 700 exclusive offers across the city.

Skywards Partners - Members of the award-winning loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards can earn Miles with worldwide partners (http://apo-opa.co/4qdSb9h) like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://apo-opa.co/4j1L5m9. While in Dubai, you can earn Miles with partners across the city like Dubai Duty Free, purchases using the Skywards Everyday App, Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays and more. Skywards members also get free Wi-Fi onboard.

Tickets can be purchased on www.Emirates.com, at Emirates Sales Offices or Emirates Retail Outlets, through the Emirates App, from travel agents, or through online travel agents.