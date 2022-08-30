On the occasion of the International Youth Day, Mr Daniel Weiss, the Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union Delegation to Sudan hosted a dinner discussion with young Sudanese women and men. The group included young politicians, entrepreneurs, artists and active members of the civil society.

Mr. Daniel Weiss said he was delighted to meet Sudanese youths who are not only trying to change their lives but are also trying to change Sudan with their work in politics, business, science, culture and community work.

The energy of young people is very important as they bring creativity, new and innovative ideas to development and transformative change of their communities.