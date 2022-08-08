Nationals residing in various countries conducted tour to development and historical sites in the Northern Red Sea Region.

The tour that has been organized by the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students was attended by nationals from North America and African countries.

In the course of the their tour the nationals visited Gahtelay Dam, Plastic and Tin Factory, Northern Red Sea Museum, Massawa Airport and Port, as well as the historical sites of Adulis and Sehaba Mosque and were provided briefings by heads of the projects and experts.

Expressing satisfaction for visiting the development projects and historical sites, the tour participants called for organizing similar programs for nationals coming to their homeland.

According to the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the region, similar tour program has been organized in July.