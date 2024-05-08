A music concert in connection with the 33rd Independence Day anniversary was held for students yesterday evening, May 7, at Bahti Meskerem Square here in the capital.

The concert, featuring participation from students ranging from junior school to colleges, showcased various musical, cultural, music dramas, and dances.

Lasting for two hours, the event saw performances from cultural troupes such as Aser, Kewakibti Rim, and Meras, along with a comedic act by Dawit Eyob and his team.

Speaking to Erina, Artist Fitsum Yohannes, one of the coordinators of the concert, highlighted that the program was organized as part of the 33rd Independence Day anniversary commemoration and expressed gratitude for the students’ enthusiastic participation.

Similar events are scheduled for members of the Eritrean defense forces on May 11 and residents of the 13 sub-zones of Asmara on May 17.

It is noteworthy that the commemoration of the 33rd Independence Day kicked off with a music concert for students ranging from pre-school to elementary school on April 27.

The Students’ Week, officially commencing on May 7, will run until May 20, featuring participation from students across 256 schools, spanning from kindergarten to high school.