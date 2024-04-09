EFC (Extreme Fighting Championship), Africa's premier mixed martial arts organisation, is delighted to announce its exciting new partnership with Mukuru (www.Mukuru.com), a leading next-generation financial services platform for Africa's emerging consumers. This partnership marks a significant step in the growth and development of the combat sports industry and its athletes across the African continent.

The collaboration with Mukuru is yet another step in EFC's explosive continental growth and its expanding global appeal, as the brand continues to nurture and develop multinational partnerships. EFC has experienced unprecedented reach and audience engagement through record-setting social media views, complemented with further traditional broadcast agreements, enhancing its already extensive television distribution with 2024 set to be the biggest in the company’s 15-year history.

With Mukuru, EFC is more able to attract and support fighters from a wider variety of African territories, opening up new markets to the sport of mixed-martial arts and developing talent across the continent in completely new ways. The opportunities for all stakeholders in this ground-breaking new agreement is unprecedented.

Mukuru offers convenient, secure, reliable, and affordable financial solutions to over 13 million customers. With more than 100 million transactions, 320,000 pay-in and pay-out locations, 150 information centres, and 1000+ Orange Booths across Africa, Mukuru is revolutionising international money transfers, making it the perfect partner for EFC to facilitate payments to its global athlete roster. Starting from EFC 111 on Thursday, March 7, Mukuru will be showcased as an official EFC partner at all live EFC events in 2024. Fans will witness Mukuru branding and promotions in the iconic EFC Hexagon, as well as enjoy exclusive content including the 'Mukuru Action Replay' and 'Mukuru Corner Cam' between rounds.

Brandon Mncube, Chief Marketing Officer of Mukuru, expressed the shared qualities between EFC athletes and Mukuru customers, stating, "The EFC athletes and Mukuru customers share many admirable qualities. They are brave and resilient, often willing to travel across the world to uplift themselves and their families." This partnership is a testament to the alignment of values and commitment to empowerment shared by both organisations.

Cairo Howarth, President of EFC, stated, "Mukuru is a brand that we have admired for many years, and we are thrilled to officially be partners. Together with Mukuru, we look forward to showcasing more incredible stories of the EFC athletes and their inspirational journeys."

EFC and Mukuru are excited about the potential that this partnership holds for the growth of African athletes and the MMA industry. With shared goals of promoting development, empowerment, and financial inclusion, this collaboration will undoubtedly bring forth a new era of success and opportunity in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

About EFC® – The Extreme Fighting Championship® :

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, EFC is a world leading mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation. EFC produces 10 live events annually. With over 200 athletes exclusively contracted to the organisation, EFC showcases the greatest warriors on the planet.

EFC events are broadcast in over 120 countries around the world on numerous television networks in multiple languages. EFC programming is available weekly in 600+ million TV households globally, making it one of the most recognisable MMA brands in the world.

For more information visit EFCWorldwide.com, or follow us on social media.

About Mukuru::

Mukuru is a leading next-generation financial services platform for Africa's emerging consumers. Inspired by its customers, Mukuru enables financial inclusion through technology solutions and a range of financial services products designed to make everyday transactions easier and financial products more accessible. For more information about Mukuru and its range of financial services, visit https://www.Mukuru.com