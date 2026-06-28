The ECOWAS Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian assistance, community resilience, and regional solidarity through the commissioning of boreholes, schools, and livelihood support initiatives for vulnerable populations and host communities in Ghana under the ECOWAS Humanitarian Assistance to the Persons of Concern (PoCs) (IDPs, Refugees, Returnees, and Asylum seekers).

Representing the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the ECOWAS delegation, led by Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, ECOWAS Resident Representative to Ghana, and Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Ag. Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission, in the company of the Municipal Chief Executive Honorable Kwasi Adusei paid courtesy visits to traditional leaders in the beneficiary communities at Ahofo Ano-North on 22nd and 23rd June, 2026 before unveiling the various projects and assessing their impact on strengthening resilience and improving livelihoods.

The interventions, implemented by Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), targeted Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), refugees, returnees, stateless persons, asylum seekers, and host communities. The initiative forms part of ECOWAS’ broader humanitarian response efforts aimed at addressing challenges arising from insecurity, displacement, and vulnerability across the region.

Recognising the growing humanitarian needs in Ghana, the ECOWAS Commission approved funding of US$604,576 through the ECOWAS 2024 Disaster Relief and Humanitarian Response Fund. The support is intended to bridge humanitarian assistance gaps and improve the living conditions of vulnerable populations.

As part of the intervention, the ECOWAS delegation commissioned four boreholes to improve access to clean water and sanitation in beneficiary communities. The delegation also inaugurated a garri processing factory and two classroom blocks in selected schools. In addition, women-led households received vocational training in baking, soap making, and small-scale entrepreneurship, along with start-up capital and essential business resources to support income-generating activities. Some beneficiaries also received roofing Sheets, bags of cement and Mattresses

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Ambassador Gana emphasized that the initiative extends beyond the provision of infrastructure and material support, describing it as an investment in dignity, hope, and human development.

“The boreholes we are commissioning today represent more than access to clean water. They symbolize improved health, safety, and relief for families who have long struggled to secure this basic necessity. Clean water is life, and by providing it, we are investing in healthier and more productive communities.”

The newly renovated classroom blocks were described as symbols of hope and opportunity, providing children, particularly those affected by displacement and hardship, with access to quality education and a pathway to a brighter future.

Beneficiaries also received start-up kits designed to strengthen livelihoods, promote self-reliance, and enhance economic inclusion. The initiative is expected to help vulnerable individuals and families transition from dependence to productivity while building resilience against future shocks.

The project aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050, which seeks to transform the regional bloc from an “ECOWAS of States” to an “ECOWAS of People,” placing citizens at the centre of development, peacebuilding, and regional integration efforts.

The Commission reiterated that humanitarian response must go beyond the provision of emergency relief by creating pathways for recovery, resilience, and sustainable development. Ghana’s intervention serves as a practical demonstration of this commitment.

As part of the ongoing humanitarian response programme, ECOWAS officials will travel to the Greater Accra Region to engage with beneficiaries and assess the impact of the assistance on their livelihoods. The visit will provide an opportunity to evaluate how the support has contributed to restoring lives, strengthening resilience, and fostering long-term recovery.

The ceremony concluded with the official commissioning of the boreholes, educational facilities, and livelihood projects, as well as the presentation of start-up kits under the ECOWAS Humanitarian Assistance to Member States.