Ugandan firm DOTT SERVICES (https://www.DOTTServices.biz) has just flagged off its 3.8 km town roads project for motorists in Mbale City. The project is DOTT’s sixth among the others covering over 13km roads delivered in the towns of Mbale, Tororo, Soroti and Busia under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) initiative, which launched in 2013 and expanded in 2019 with additional financing. Residents in Mbale join those in Soroti, Tororo, and Busia benefiting from the rollout of new dual-carriageway roads, modern drainage systems, all-weather pedestrian walkways, and solar street lighting.

First phase upgrades in Mbale – and completed projects elsewhere – have already begun to yield results for local residents and businesses. Road safety has improved with proper lighting and drainage, while the latter has also greatly boosted urban sanitation. There is also set to be an economic boom as improved, illuminated roads benefit commerce in central Mbale – including at night – and transporters travelling further afield through the city. Similar projects elsewhere have spurred economic opportunities for the community, attracting investment and increasing returns on trade.

Uganda’s 2020-25 National Development Plan emphasizes the priority of encouraging business and investment across the regions. It also underscores infrastructure quality and linkages as especially important. The country’s climate pledges under its Nationally Determined Contribution highlight the importance of solar power as an alternative energy source, as well as energy-efficient lighting. The Mbale project is therefore fully aligned with Uganda’s development priorities.

While works are wrapped up in Eastern Uganda, financing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) are facilitating development in the Central Region of Uganda, for the construction of the Luweero-Butalangu Road by the same local contractor, DOTT SERVICES. Meanwhile, in a change of tack, Afreximbank is backing DOTT’s construction of the NYAGAK III hydropower project in Paidha, a public-private partnership with the Uganda Electricity Generation Company. Once fully operational the dam will supply 6.6 MW to the grid, boosting electrification of homes and industry in the north.

DOTT SERVICES continues to demonstrate to communities and development partners alike that Ugandan firms are prepared to execute increasingly complex development projects – all to the benefit f the nation.

About DOTT SERVICES Limited:

DOTT SERVICES was established in Uganda in 1994 and has grown its investments to USD 200 million. The concept and strategy of the company is to be known as a reliable Engineering Infrastructure Service Provider supportive of government priorities. This endeavour has propelled the firm into the opportunities in Infrastructure, Energy, and Mining. DOTT SERVICES has grown from its operations in Uganda and is now a global player in Tanzania, India, Zambia and South Sudan. For more information: https://www.DOTTServices.biz.

About Africa Matters Limited, a part of J.S. Held:

Established with the aim of supporting investors and companies operating in Africa, internationally, Africa Matters Limited is a strategic advisory firm at the forefront of promoting the continent as a place in which commercial activity could result in both attractive financial returns and a positive development impact. For more information: https://AfricaMatters.com.