Today, we join the global community in celebrating International Women's Day, a day dedicated to honoring the invaluable contributions of women and girls to our families, communities, and the world at large. This year’s theme, “For ALL women and girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, resonates deeply with our mission as a Church and as a society. It calls us to reflect on the dignity of women, their God-given rights, and their indispensable role in building a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.

Women are the backbone of our communities. They are mothers, educators, caregivers, leaders, and peacemakers. They embody resilience, wisdom, and love, often sacrificing their own needs for the sake of others. Yet, despite their immense contributions, many women and girls continue to face challenges such as discrimination, barriers to decision-making, violence, and limited access to education and opportunities. As we celebrate this day, let us recommit ourselves to advocating for the rights, equality, and empowerment of all women and girls, ensuring that they are given the respect, support, and opportunities they deserve.

In the spirit of this year’s theme, I urge women across the African continent and its Islands to embrace their God-given potential and to continue striving for excellence in all aspects of life. Your voices matter, your dreams are valid, and your contributions are essential to the growth and transformation of our societies. Let us work together to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a world where every woman and girl can thrive.

“The organization of societies worldwide is still far from reflecting clearly that women possess the same dignity and identical rights as men” and “doubly poor are those women who endure situations of exclusion, mistreatment and violence, since they are frequently less able to defend their rights”. (Pope Francis, Encyclical Letter ‘Fratelli tutti’, 3 October 2020, No.23). In this Holy Year 2025 proclaimed by Pope Francis as a Jubilee Year on the theme “Pilgrims of Hope”, let's sow hope by promoting rights and equality for all women and girls through our decisions and behaviour, and by making a firm commitment to women's empowerment programmes.

As we celebrate International Women's Day, we are also in the holy season of Lent—a time of reflection, prayer, conversion, and spiritual renewal. This is an opportune moment for women to deepen their faith and draw closer to God who seeks dignity for every Human. I encourage you, dear sisters, to use this Lenten season to strengthen your relationship with Christ, to seek His guidance in your daily lives, and to trust in His plan for you.

In moments of doubt or difficulty, turn to the Blessed Virgin Mary, our Mother and intercessor. Mary, the epitome of faith, courage, and humility, is a shining example for all women. She embraced God’s will with unwavering trust and stood firm in the face of challenges. Mary’s life also reminds us of her strong family role as a mother to Jesus Christ and as a companion to Blessed Saint Joseph. As you navigate the complexities of life, seek her intercession and emulate her virtues. Let her life inspire you to live with grace, compassion, and unwavering faith.

Your faith, resilience, and love have the power to transform lives and bring about God’s kingdom on earth. As you work tirelessly for the well-being of others, do not forget to care for yourselves—spiritually, emotionally, and physically. Remember that you are cherished by God, and your worth is immeasurable.

On this International Women's Day, let us celebrate the achievements of women, advocate for their rights, and empower them to reach their full potential. Let us also use this Lenten season to grow in faith, to seek Mary’s intercession, and to draw closer to Christ, who is the source of our strength and hope.

May God bless all women and girls.

Happy International Women's Day!

Long live March 8th.

Accra, 7th March 2025

+ Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo,

Archbishop of Kinshasa,

President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences

of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM)