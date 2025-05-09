The African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) (www.UAR-AUB.org) is pleased to announce the third edition of its Radio and Television Program Competition for the year 2024-2025, aimed at developing the production of African radio and television programs, and bringing them in line with developments in the broadcast world.

THE SPECIFIC OBJECTIVES OF THIS COMPETITION ARE AS FOLLOWS:

1. Encourage and stimulate the production process by respecting universal professional specifications.

2. To promote the exchange of experience and cooperation between members of the Union and between them and the rest of the world.

3. Enrich the bank of programs of the African audiovisual industry to safeguard the memory of our continent.

4. Promote the production of competitive African content.

5. Encourage producers to offer content that is of interest to the public from a cultural and educational point of view.

6. Encourage African media to publicize and promote African wealth in all its aspects (historical, economic, political, sporting, socio-cultural, etc.), without forgetting contemporary African reality.

COMPETITION PERIODICITY:

- The competition is organized annually, and the results are announced at each General Assembly of the Union.

- The competition is open exclusively to member organizations of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

LANGUAGES:

All languages spoken within the Union are accepted, including French, English, Portuguese and Arabic.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE:

Each Organization / Establishment can participate in the competition in several categories of radio and television programs. Submitted products will be reviewed by a selection committee to assess their compliance with required standards. Programs that are promotional or do not serve African interests will be excluded from the competition.

CATEGORIES:

The following categories are open in the competition:

- Documentary

- Magazine

- Reporting

- Major Report

THEMES:

- Sport

- Culture

- Economy

- Policy

- Health

- Environment

- Sciences

- Artificial Intelligence

- History of Africa

- Culture&tradition : culinary art, clothing art, crafts, weddings

- Gender

- Children

- People living with disabilities (motor, mental, sight, autism, hearing, etc. )

- A fiction about a story

DURATION:

Productions must not exceed 26 minutes.

JURY:

The jury (radio and television) will be composed of experienced experts in the broadcast field who will meet prior to the General Assembly. The productions will be evaluated in accordance with the rules established by the AUB, followed by the announcement of the winners for deliberations. The committee may make changes to the competition rules.

TERMS OF PARTICIPATION:

Only one program is selected for each category and from each organization (radio or television). The participation form must be sent to the AUB content exchange center, including the electronic link and the format of the file (video and audio) in competition. The program is expected to be produced during the year 2024/2025 The duly completed participation form must be sent by email to the following addresses: aubcenter@uar-aub.org, aubcenter2022@gmail.com

DEADLINE: 20th May 2025

Only productions that have complied with all the conditions and specifications set out in the competition statutes and regulations will be taken into account.

Grégoire NDJAKA

Director General