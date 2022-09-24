The Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar, H.E. Richard Randriamandrato, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UNGA.
They reviewed the joint bilateral cooperation in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional issues of common interest. A joint statement was signed regarding the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York, H.E. Ambassador Jamal Faris Al-Rowaiei, and the delegation accompanying the Minister of Foreign Affairs.