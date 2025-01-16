A two-day stakeholder workshop on “Improved Local and National Government Capacity to Localize the SDGs” is taking place in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, bringing together key actors to explore the role of Voluntary Local Reviews (VLRs) in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in collaboration with the Addis Ababa City Administration, the workshop aims to strengthen the capacity of local and national governments to align their development plans with the 2030 Agenda. Participants include representatives from city and national government departments, the Ministry of Planning and Development of Ethiopia, the Ministry of Urban and Infrastructure of Ethiopia, and international partners.

In her opening remarks, H.E. Trumar Abate Ayalew, State Minister, Ministry of Planning and Development of Ethiopia, emphasized the importance of capacity building to enhance planning, monitoring, and evaluation at all levels of government. She stated, “The full implementation of M&E capacity-building programs in collaboration with development stakeholders will improve the implementation capacities of national and local governments to achieve the Ten-Year Development Plan, which complements the SDGs. This workshop is a good start to shed light on the synthetization of SDGs and their VNRs at local levels, beginning with Addis Ababa.”

The workshop will introduce participants to the VLR process, showcasing its potential to complement Ethiopia’s Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs). Sessions will cover SDG integration in local planning, tools for monitoring progress, and peer learning from regional experiences. Participants will also map stakeholders and develop a roadmap for Addis Ababa’s first VLR.

Ms. Atkeyelsh Persson, Chief of the Urbanization and Development Section at UNECA, highlighted the critical role of cities in achieving the SDGs. “Localization of the SDGs through VLRs is a transformative approach to address challenges and leverage opportunities for sustainable urban development,” she said.

This workshop marks a significant step in Ethiopia’s commitment to global development agendas, aligning local efforts with national and international frameworks to ensure inclusive progress.