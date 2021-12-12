New Alfa Romeo high speed driving and passenger experiences to be available year-round at Yas Marina Circuit

Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi : Ahead of the 13th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management is delighted to announce a new long-term partnership with Gargash Group, one of the largest distributors of premium and luxury cars in the UAE.

The year-round partnership between the two entities will see Alfa Romeo cars join the fleet at Yas Marina Circuit to offer new high-speed driving and passenger experiences. Guests and prospective customers will have the opportunity to test drive the high-performance Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a quality addition to the highly regarded DriveYAS experiences portfolio.

In addition to the driving experiences, the collaboration will see new Alfa Romeo and GAC Motor showrooms located at East Gate, displaying their latest exclusive models of cars to Abu Dhabi’s prospective buyers who can experience the unique performance & craftsmanship first-hand.

Shehab M. Gargash, MD & Group CEO, Gargash Group, commented: “Yas Marina Circuit is one of the most highly regarded motorsport venues in the region, so it was completely a natural fit for the Gargash Group to create this partnership and offer an incredible opportunity for our prospective clients to test drive an Alfa Romeo around the iconic Formula 1 track, as well as offering a new range of driving experiences for the motorsport fans at Yas Marina Circuit to enjoy. Alfa Romeo & GAC Motor would definitely be a great customer experience addition to Yas Marina Circuit”

The new East Gate showroom will also help facilitate the SIXT rental car services to incoming tourists and residents looking to lease vehicles. In addition, Purple Pre-owned by Gargash would also be offering their wide range of exceptionally maintained pre-owned vehicles. Additional Yas Island resident benefits to be announced in the coming weeks.

The partnership is planned to grow in both scope and scale, with plans to offer motorsport lovers the opportunity to obtain a race car license through a collaborative programme delivered by ADMM supported by Gargash and Alfa Romeo.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, ADMM, added: “We’re continually looking for additional value to offer our customers and the new partnership with Gargash Group certainly does this, offering new DriveYAS experiences as well as an on-site showroom for customers to find out more about the latest models

and potentially purchase their new car here at Yas Marina Circuit. It’s truly a long-term partnership with many other exciting activations in the pipeline, including an opportunity in the near future to obtain a race car license.”

The Gargash Motors showroom and driving experiences will be available for customers to visit or book from 2022.

