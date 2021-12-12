PHOTO
- New Alfa Romeo high speed driving and passenger experiences to be available year-round at Yas Marina Circuit
Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi : Ahead of the 13th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management is delighted to announce a new long-term partnership with Gargash Group, one of the largest distributors of premium and luxury cars in the UAE.
The year-round partnership between the two entities will see Alfa Romeo cars join the fleet at Yas Marina Circuit to offer new high-speed driving and passenger experiences. Guests and prospective customers will have the opportunity to test drive the high-performance Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, a quality addition to the highly regarded DriveYAS experiences portfolio.
In addition to the driving experiences, the collaboration will see new Alfa Romeo and GAC Motor showrooms located at East Gate, displaying their latest exclusive models of cars to Abu Dhabi’s prospective buyers who can experience the unique performance & craftsmanship first-hand.
Shehab M. Gargash, MD & Group CEO, Gargash Group, commented: “Yas Marina Circuit is one of the most highly regarded motorsport venues in the region, so it was completely a natural fit for the Gargash Group to create this partnership and offer an incredible opportunity for our prospective clients to test drive an Alfa Romeo around the iconic Formula 1 track, as well as offering a new range of driving experiences for the motorsport fans at Yas Marina Circuit to enjoy. Alfa Romeo & GAC Motor would definitely be a great customer experience addition to Yas Marina Circuit”
The new East Gate showroom will also help facilitate the SIXT rental car services to incoming tourists and residents looking to lease vehicles. In addition, Purple Pre-owned by Gargash would also be offering their wide range of exceptionally maintained pre-owned vehicles. Additional Yas Island resident benefits to be announced in the coming weeks.
The partnership is planned to grow in both scope and scale, with plans to offer motorsport lovers the opportunity to obtain a race car license through a collaborative programme delivered by ADMM supported by Gargash and Alfa Romeo.
Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, ADMM, added: “We’re continually looking for additional value to offer our customers and the new partnership with Gargash Group certainly does this, offering new DriveYAS experiences as well as an on-site showroom for customers to find out more about the latest models
and potentially purchase their new car here at Yas Marina Circuit. It’s truly a long-term partnership with many other exciting activations in the pipeline, including an opportunity in the near future to obtain a race car license.”
The Gargash Motors showroom and driving experiences will be available for customers to visit or book from 2022.
ABOUT ADMM
Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.
ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.
ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT
Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE. As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.
ABOUT GARGASH GROUP
Since 1918, the Gargash Group of Companies has established itself as a leading business enterprise with a portfolio diversifying into automotive, real estate, and investments. Gargash successfully introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE such as Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent a Car in addition to presenting an industrial line of lubricants, construction equipment & power systems. The group’s investment sector operating since 1998 provides financial services, while the developing real estate sector offers its valued clients expert residential, commercial and industrial property management assistance.
