Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ittihad Paper Mill (IPM), the first printing and writing paper production facility in the GCC. This agreement aims to enhance all future collaborations and exchange of unified efforts in scientific research, in addition to facilitating the relevant knowledge and academic exchange of renewable materials and paper waste matters in the UAE. Through this collaboration, both parties aim to develop better solutions in helping the environment by utilizing paper waste and promoting the use of renewable materials.

Representing Professor Waqar Ahmad, the Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, Dr. Nisreen Alwan and Mr. Rabih El Assadi, Operations Director of IPM, signed the MoU in the presence of Dr. Hatem Abushammala, Assistant Professor of Environmental Health and Safety at the College of Health Sciences and Mr. Mika Viertola, IPM Production Manager.

Through this collaboration both parties will also secure internships and future job opportunities for ADU students within the field of Environmental Health and Safety.

Dr. Nisreen Alwan, Acting Dean of the College of Health Sciences said: “We are thrilled to be part of this collaboration and to shed light on the importance of renewable materials and paper waste matters. We look forward to developing a framework to advance research in the environmental field and find innovative solutions that contribute to environmental sustainability. At ADU, we believe that playing an effective part in preserving the environment is a necessary pillar in building a strong progressive community.”

Dr. Alwan added: “We inspire our students to innovate in this field by presenting them with the needed programs and trainings that allow them to develop a strong base for their future. Abu Dhabi University aims to fully support its students’ career choices by building partnerships that will aid them to find jobs and build successful careers.”

Mr. Rabih El Assadi said: “We at IPM are delighted on the establishment of this connection with a reputable local educational institution like ADU to initiate the exploration of possible reuse of paper waste matter. Sustainability is more important than ever in today’s world. To be sustainable is no longer a choice, it is a must. We believe that sustainability will be the basis of the new economy. Our target is to utilize the most efficient solutions to improve production and save the environment.

IPM is not a lone organization. It is part of a bigger system comprised of people, values, other organizations, and the environment we live in. We look towards this initiative with ADU as a mean to give back to the future generations who will continue to help in building this nation.”

IPM’s products are strictly in compliance with global environmental standards, with pulp being sourced only from certified sustainable forests. This is in line with ADU’s vision regarding environmental sustainability and resource management.

ADU is one of the most prestigious universities in the MENA region, which provides diverse educational programs on the environmental sustainability through advanced and specialized courses in Environmental Health and Safety.

To know more about ADU programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/study/programs/program-finder

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrolment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

