Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Huawei has announced a major enhancement to its HUAWEI Care+ service, extending comprehensive protection across its broad ecosystem of smart devices. From smartphones and laptops to wearables and audio products, the upgraded service ensures users can enjoy their Huawei devices with greater peace of mind and long-term confidence.

The most attractive feature is the robust accidental damage protection. HUAWEI Care+ now offers provisions for multiple instances of repair or replacement under its longer-term plans. This includes crucial support for its innovative foldable smartphones, with specialised screen protection plans designed to ensure the continued protection of their advanced displays.

Beyond accident protection, HUAWEI Care+ is designed to prolong the lifespan and performance of your devices. The service includes an extended warranty option, offering coverage beyond the standard warranty period for up to two additional years on certain devices. Addressing one of the most common concerns for device longevity, the plan incorporates a battery replacement service. For eligible devices under specific Care+ plans, a one-time battery replacement is offered if the battery's health drops below 85%.

A unique offering within the enhanced HUAWEI Care+ portfolio is the introduction of loss care for its popular audio products, such as the FreeBuds series. This feature directly tackles a frequent pain point for earbud users, providing a replacement solution in the event an earbud is lost.

The HUAWEI Care+ service is designed to prioritise customer convenience, featuring straightforward claim processes and notably low service fees for covered incidents, ensuring that accessing support is as stress-free as the protection itself.

The service aims to provide a shield of assurance, allowing users to use their Huawei devices without the lingering fear of accidental damage or premature obsolescence. It is a significant step forward in Huawei’s customer care, offering a truly comprehensive and tailored protection solution for customers.

