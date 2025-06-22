Cairo – Bassem Mahmoud, CEO of Banknbox, the region’s leading unified Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, announced that the company has achieved 600% growth during the first half of 2025. This milestone reflects the accelerating regional adoption of its innovative financial solutions and reinforces the company’s vision to digitally transform the financial sector in alignment with Egypt’s financial inclusion strategy and Vision 2030.

This significant leap comes as Banknbox expands regionally, with its recent market entry into Qatar, alongside building a strong network of strategic partnerships with 18 banks and fintechs across 7 countries, offering more than 29 integrated digital financial services as part of its initial rollout.

This rapid growth has been supported by the continued trust and guidance of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), as Banknbox remains committed to delivering modern, infrastructure-light financial solutions through the BaaS model. This allows banks, financial institutions, and startups to launch and scale digital banking services quickly and efficiently without the burden of developing or maintaining their own infrastructure.

At the core of Banknbox’s success is its CoreLINK platform, a powerful unified infrastructure designed to seamlessly connect financial institutions with secure, scalable, and flexible digital banking services. The company’s core offerings include:

Acquiring as a Service: Through digital solutions like SoftPOS, digital POS systems, and the Merchant Online Payment Gateway.

Card Issuing & Processing: Supporting debit, credit, and prepaid cards for banks and financial institutions across Egypt and the region.

Compliance & Regulatory Integration: Operating through a licensed and secure environment aligned with CBE standards and regional regulatory requirements.

On this occasion, Bassem Mahmoud stated:

"We are proud of our strong performance in the first half of 2025. This remarkable growth is a direct reflection of the trust our partners place in us and our unwavering commitment to enabling the digital transformation of the financial sector across the region."

Banknbox continues to cement its position as a cornerstone of digital financial infrastructure, driving forward financial inclusion and unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation across banks, fintechs, and investors exploring the future of financial services.