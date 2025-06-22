LMD welcomes leading global companies to Business Quarter A at One Ninety — its flagship business destination in New Cairo.

Cairo, Egypt – Landmark Developments (LMD), one of the leading real estate developers in Egypt, specializing in creating transformative residential and commercial experiences, is proud to announce the delivery of Business Quarter A within its flagship development, One Ninety, in New Cairo. This milestone marks the first operational phase of the $1 billion mixed-use destination, positioning One Ninety as a thriving business and lifestyle hub where ambition, community, and creativity converge to redefine the way we live, work, and connect.

With a forward-looking vision and a commitment to operational excellence, One Ninety’s Business Quarter sets a new standard for the future of work — where productivity, collaboration, and community come together to empower today’s leading enterprises.

Business Quarter A is now a base for prestigious global tenants, most notably PwC Middle East in Egypt, which relocated its operations — including 900 employees — to One Ninety.

This next-generation office space is designed with well-being, sustainability, and flexibility at its core, featuring uniquely themed rooms like a community garden, a wellness room for yoga and pilates, a library, and a maternity room. The rooftop includes indoor and outdoor seating, play areas, a juice bar, a games zone, and dedicated spaces for casual meetings and breaks.

Demonstrating LMD’s and PwC Middle East’s mutual commitment to sustainability and innovation, the building incorporates motion-sensor lighting, advanced air filtration, noise insulation, and Demand-Control Ventilation (DCV) — a pioneering system that reduces energy consumption by adjusting airflow based on occupancy. PwC Middle East is one of the first offices in the region to install this cutting-edge technology, reinforcing the firm’s Net Zero ambitions and aligning with LMD’s vision for eco-conscious, future-forward urban development.

“We are proud to deliver Business Quarter A, the first fully operating component of One Ninety,” said Eng. Amr Sultan, Founder and CEO of LMD, “This milestone is a direct reflection of our mission to create integrated communities that elevate standards of quality, design, and sustainability. Hosting global institutions like PwC Middle East and AAIB in Business Quarter A affirms our position as a developer redefining the real estate experience in Egypt.”

“PwC’s presence in Egypt dates back to 1907, marking the start of a long-standing relationship with the country’s business community. Over the decades, the firm has evolved to support national growth and development. Today, PwC Middle East in Egypt continues to play a critical role in delivering impact across industries as part of the firm’s regional network,” said Maged EzzEldeen, Egypt Country Senior Partner, PwC Middle East.

Additionally, the company is preparing to open in Quarter A, near the Arab African International Bank (AAIB), with its new national headquarters spanning a total area of 24,000 m². Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines, Fertiglobe by ADNOC, and the Chalhoub Group will soon begin operations. Complementing the corporate mix, an exciting variety of F&B brands and retail concepts, many of which are debuting in Egypt for the first time, will launch in both Quarter A and the adjacent Quarter D.

Located at the strategic intersection of 90 Street and the Ring Road, near the “One Ninety” monorail station. One Ninety is a fully walkable, thoughtfully master planned community spanning 344,315 square meters, integrating the Business Quarter, Cairo Design District, Urban Park, W Cairo The Residences, and the upcoming W Cairo Hotel — the first of its kind in Egypt and Africa. Construction of W Cairo is on track, with the full structural skeleton set for completion by the end of 2025.

With Business Quarter A delivery, LMD reaffirms its leadership in delivering transformative, mixed-use developments that meet the evolving needs of global tenants while contributing to Egypt’s future-ready urban growth.

