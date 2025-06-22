Dubai, UAE — ArabyAds has officially joined the ranks of Snapchat’s Advanced Partners, a recognition that speaks to the agency’s deep commitment to shaping what digital success looks like in MENA.

This milestone reflects more than technical expertise; it’s the outcome of deliberate investment in people and knowledge. Over 40 ArabyAds media professionals have completed Snapchat’s full suite of certification programs, embracing continuous education as a core pillar of the agency’s growth. These certified specialists are not just fluent in platform mechanics; they understand how to translate insight into action, crafting campaigns that resonate, convert, and build lasting value for brands.

Operating across sectors, from fashion and fintech to mobility and e-commerce, ArabyAds has consistently delivered strategies that adapt to the market’s nuances while maintaining clarity of vision and execution. The Advanced Partner badge is a nod to this consistency: high-performing campaigns, thoughtful creative, privacy-conscious processes, and a reputation for helping clients lead, not follow.

“We don’t treat platforms as channels, we treat them as opportunities to connect more meaningfully,” said Ayah Reyad, Senior Vice President of Media Agency at ArabyAds. “Being named a Snapchat Advanced Partner is not a finish line, it’s a launchpad. It reinforces our promise to brands that when they work with us, they’re choosing intelligence, precision, and creativity working together.”

Snapchat’s Advanced Partner Program demands a high threshold: strong campaign performance, a 90%+ ad approval rate, certified teams, and rigorous adherence to data and privacy standards. Earning this status gives ArabyAds access to exclusive tools, strategic insights, and creative support, all of which fuel even sharper outcomes for the brands it serves.

As Snapchat continues to innovate, ArabyAds is uniquely positioned to turn that innovation into real, measurable value for businesses, not only by reaching audiences but also by earning their attention in meaningful, lasting ways.

About ArabyAds

Founded in 2013 in Dubai, ArabyAds is a technology-driven marketing company that partners with brands across MENA to deliver performance at scale. From media and influencer marketing to retail media and creative technology, ArabyAds helps businesses grow through insight, precision, and a relentless focus on outcomes.

About Snapchat Advanced Partner Program

Snapchat Advanced Partner Program recognizes agencies and platforms that demonstrate deep expertise and consistent success in leveraging Snapchat’s advertising tools. Partners are expected to maintain high campaign performance, ad quality, and platform knowledge, with a certified team and strong compliance with privacy and data standards. The program gives access to exclusive insights, creative resources, and support from Snapchat, enabling partners to deliver high-impact, platform-native campaigns that drive real business results.

Media Contact

عربي آدز تنال اعتماد "الشريك المتقدم" من سناب شات، وترسّخ مكانتها في الريادة الإعلامية بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا

دبي، الإمارات العربية المتحدة – يونيو 2025 — أعلنت شركة عربي آدز، الرائدة في مجال التكنولوجيا التسويقية، عن حصولها رسميًا على اعتماد "الشريك المتقدم" من منصة سناب شات، وهو من أعلى مستويات الشراكة التي تمنحها المنصة، ويعكس التزام الشركة العميق بتعزيز معايير التميز والابتكار في المنطقة.

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز تتويجًا لاستثمار استراتيجي طويل الأمد في تطوير الكفاءات والمهارات، حيث أكمل أكثر من 40 من محترفي الإعلام في عربي آدز برامج الشهادات المتقدمة الخاصة بسناب شات، مما يعزز قدرة الفرق على تحويل المعرفة إلى تطبيقات عملية تؤدي إلى نتائج ملموسة. لا يقتصر تميز هذه الفرق على إتقان أدوات المنصة فحسب، بل يمتد إلى قدرتهم على بناء حملات إعلامية مؤثرة تحقق التواصل، التحويل، والقيمة المستدامة للعلامات التجارية.

وتعمل عربي آدز مع علامات تجارية رائدة في قطاعات متنوعة تشمل الأزياء، التكنولوجيا المالية، النقل، والتجارة الإلكترونية، حيث طوّرت الشركة استراتيجيات إعلامية متكاملة تجمع بين فهم السوق المحلي والدقة في التنفيذ. ويُعد اعتماد "الشريك المتقدم" من سناب شات شهادة على هذا التميز، وعلى تقديم حملات عالية الأداء، وإبداعات مدروسة، وعمليات واعية للخصوصية، إلى جانب سجل قوي من النجاحات التي تمكّن العملاء من القيادة لا التبعية.

قالت آية رياض، نائب الرئيس الأول لوكالة الإعلام في عربي آدز:

"نحن لا نتعامل مع المنصات كمجرد قنوات، بل نراها فرصًا لبناء تواصل أكثر عمقًا وتأثيرًا. الحصول على اعتماد الشريك المتقدم من سناب شات ليس خط النهاية، بل هو منصة انطلاق جديدة تعكس التزامنا الدائم بتقديم الذكاء والدقة والإبداع كقيمة واحدة موحدة لعملائنا."

ويتطلب الحصول على هذا الاعتماد تلبية معايير صارمة تشمل: أداء عالٍ في الحملات، معدل موافقة على الإعلانات يتجاوز 90%، فرق حاصلة على شهادات رسمية، وامتثال دقيق لمعايير الخصوصية والبيانات. كما يمنح هذا التصنيف عربي آدز وصولًا إلى أدوات حصرية، رؤى استراتيجية، ودعم إبداعي مباشر من فريق سناب شات، مما يعزز قدرة الشركة على تحقيق نتائج أكثر دقة وتأثيرًا لعلاماتها التجارية الشريكة.

ومع استمرار سناب شات في إطلاق أدوات جديدة وتطوير قدراته، تحتل عربي آدز موقعًا فريدًا يتيح لها تحويل هذا الابتكار إلى قيمة حقيقية قابلة للقياس، ليس فقط عبر الوصول إلى الجمهور، بل عبر كسب انتباهه وبناء تفاعل مستدام معه.

نبذة عن عربي آدز

تأسست شركة عربي آدز في عام 2013 في دبي، وهي شركة تسويق مدفوعة بالتكنولوجيا، تتعاون مع علامات تجارية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا لتحقيق الأداء على نطاق واسع. وتقدم الشركة حلولًا متكاملة تشمل الإعلام، التسويق عبر المؤثرين، الإعلانات عبر منصات التجزئة، والتقنيات الإبداعية، مع التركيز على النمو المستدام المبني على التحليل والدقة وتحقيق النتائج.

نبذة عن برنامج الشريك المتقدم من سناب شات

يعترف برنامج الشريك المتقدم من سناب شات بالشركات والمنصات التي تثبت جدارتها في استخدام أدوات الإعلان الخاصة بالمنصة وتحقيق نتائج متفوقة بشكل مستمر. ويتطلب البرنامج فرقًا معتمدة، أداءً عاليًا، جودة إعلانية متميزة، وامتثالًا صارمًا لمعايير الخصوصية والبيانات، كما يوفر للمشاركين وصولًا حصريًا إلى موارد إبداعية، دعم استراتيجي، وأدوات متقدمة لتحقيق حملات إعلامية مؤثرة تحقق نتائج فعلية للأعمال.

للتواصل الإعلامي

