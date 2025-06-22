Mohamed Fouad: The Egyptian Gas & Energy Association has launched an advisory council comprising senior leaders from both public and private sectors and international partners.

Karim Shaaban: We aim to enhance internal integration among the IGU's committees to ensure its initiatives align with member states' priorities.

Cairo — For the first time ever, Egypt has officially assumed the position of Vice President of the International Gas Union (IGU) through the Egyptian Gas & Energy Association. This step paves the way for Egypt's upcoming presidency of the next triennium (2028-2031). This role reflects increasing international confidence in Egypt's capabilities to effectively contribute to shaping the future of global energy, marking it as the first country from Africa and the Middle East to hold this prestigious position.

Eng. Khaled AbuBakr, Chairman of the Egyptian Gas & Energy Association (EGEA), has taken up the role of IGU Vice President. In this capacity, he participates in all meetings and activities of the IGU and the Executive Committee. He also represents the IGU in the ongoing gas debates, such as the G7, G20, and UN Climate Change Conferences, in addition to the major international conferences, to advance its strategic vision and enhance its global influence.

Eng. Mohamed Fouad, Secretary General of EGEA, serves as the Egyptian Presidency Team Director for the IGU, in addition to his role as Chair of the National Organization Committee for the 2031 World Gas Conference (WGC), which is to be held in Egypt. Meanwhile, Eng. Karim Shaaban, Head of the Strategy and Planning Committee of EGEA, holds the position of Vice Chair of the Coordination Committee and a member of the Executive Committee of the IGU. His responsibilities include overseeing the work of the IGU's committees and contributing to the preparation and submission of the Triennial Work Programme (TWP) to the Executive Committee.

In this context, Eng. Khaled AbuBakr, Vice President of the IGU and Chairman of EGEA, stated: “From Egypt and Africa, we embark to power the whole world with secure and clean energy. This leadership role represents a significant step through which we intend to enhance energy security by developing gas policies and infrastructure, improving the Gas industry’s resilience to price volatility, providing necessary investments, and accelerating the transition towards more sustainable energy sources. We are fully committed to coordinating with the Italian Presidency of the IGU to ensure the Union’s objectives are achieved during this phase.”

Abubakr added: “Through this position, we aim to transform the Egyptian experience into an international model to be emulated. This role enables Egypt to strengthen international cooperation and attract investment, supporting its pursuit of sustainable development and solidifying its role as a regional energy hub. We deeply appreciate the Egyptian government’s support in securing this nomination.”

Eng. Mohamed Fouad, Secretary General of the Egyptian Gas & Energy Association (EGEA), also outlined the Association's expanded strategy, which extends beyond natural gas to include low-carbon technologies and renewable energy. This expansion stems from the EGEA's strong belief in the importance of a balanced and inclusive energy transition.

Fouad added, "The Association has launched its new Advisory Board, comprising a distinguished group of senior leaders from both the public and private sectors, as well as international partners operating in Egypt's energy and gas sector. The private sector will provide deep insights into market trends and investment opportunities, while the public sector will ensure initiatives align with regulatory policies."

For his part, Eng. Karim Shaaban, Vice Chair of the Coordination Committee and member of the Executive Committee of the IGU, and Head of the Strategy and Planning Committee of EGEA, stated: "Through this committee, we aim to enhance internal integration among the IGU's committees and working groups, ensuring its initiatives align with member states' priorities. We also contribute to preparing the program for the 2028 World Gas Conference and collaborate with the leadership of the R&D and Innovation Committee to formulate sessions for the International Gas Research Conference (IGRC). These efforts contribute to elevating the Union's standing in the global gas industry."

As a result of winning the presidency of the International Gas Union (IGU) for the 2028-2031 term, Egypt is set to host the 31st edition of the World Gas Conference (WGC) in 2031, marking the IGU's centenary anniversary. This event stands as the global gas and energy industry's most significant gathering, convening top experts and decision-makers to delve into the sector's primary challenges and opportunities. Hosting the WGC will underscore Egypt's leadership in energy transition and technological innovation, along with its initiatives to establish a regional green energy hub, ultimately bolstering its standing as a prime destination for investment and tourism.