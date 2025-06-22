DataQueue launches the first Arabic Voice AI platform supporting regional dialects.

Create and launch unlimited Voice AI agents that speak any Arabic dialect, from Gulf to Egyptian to Levantine, fully customizable in voice, tone, and personality.

Instantly connect your agents to real MENA region phone numbers, supporting both inbound and outbound calls for instant, local reach.

Whitelabel the entire platform to build and offer your own branded Voice AI solution.

Deploy agents across voice calls, in-app widgets, or web chat wherever your users engage.

Groningen, The Netherlands - DataQueue, a leading Voice AI company, is proud to announce the launch of the first Voice AI Agents platform that speaks all major Arabic dialects, including Gulf, Egyptian, and Levantine. For the first time, businesses, developers, and creators can build and deploy hyper-personalized Voice AI agents using natural text prompts only with no coding required. They can power a contact center, embed a voicebot inside an app, or offer voice solutions under their own brand.

Bashir al-Sayfi, CEO of DataQueue, stated: “For years, we’ve seen Arabic Voice AI that looked good on paper but failed in real-world use.” He added, “We’re changing that. We are shipping production-ready Voice AI solutions that actually work, with full dialect support, real deployment power, and no compromises. We're removing the excuses and raising the standard for the entire region.” The Platform aligns with DataQueue's mission of providing and deploying Voice AI in the MENA Region without any technical barriers or prior AI background. Unlike other AI agent providers, DataQueue's Platform has integrated new features that distinguish it in the MENA market, in particular.

New Features and Benefits:

All Arabic Dialects Covered: Deliver authentic, human conversations in every Arabic dialect, from Saudi and Egyptian to Jordanian and Lebanese, across the MENA region. Smart Routing for Inbound & Outbound Calls: Seamlessly route calls between multiple AI agents or escalate to human agents, all managed within a single platform. MENA Region Phone Numbers Support: The Platform is the first to connect AI agents with real phone numbers from the MENA Region. Full Model Control: Easily switch between DataQueue’s proprietary models or plug in your own, including LLMs, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech from providers like OpenAI, Meta, and ElevenLabs. White-Label Everything: Apply your logo, colors, and branding across dashboards, widgets, reports, and voice agent interfaces, all under your own domain, with no mention of DataQueue.

Users can also integrate their AI agents with more than 500 embedded applications or integrate with their own custom CRMs, allowing agents to take actions such as booking appointments, taking notes, and many other tasks, which improves efficiency and enhances the customer experience.

DataQueue’s Vision for the Future

“Our vision is to power the Voice AI infrastructure of the Arabic-speaking world,” said Bashir Alsaifi, CEO of DataQueue. “We’re building the backbone for billions of phone calls to be handled by intelligent voice agents, enabling businesses to scale, engage, and serve in every dialect, at any volume, with zero friction.”

About DataQueue

DataQueue is a leading Voice AI platform empowering businesses to create and deploy intelligent voice agents across real-world operations. Headquartered in the Netherlands, DataQueue serves industries including telecom, healthcare, hospitality, finance, and tech.

Contact Information

Hiba Aslan

Content Creator

hiba@dataqueue.ai

https://www.dataqueue.ai/