Abu Dhabi - Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) has entered into a strategic agreement with the Inovartic Investment to enhance bilateral cooperation and support startups in the gaming sector in the UAE.

At the centre of this agreement is a comprehensive framework designed to support early-stage gaming enterprises by offering incubation services, specialised training programs, and financial support. These initiatives will help developers design, build, and successfully bring to market original gaming content. Additionally, the agreement will deliver capacity-building programs to enhance expertise in areas such as game design and storytelling, in line with international best practices. A significant emphasis will also be placed on developing culturally inspired intellectual property that highlights Emirati heritage through authentic narratives, further supplementing the gaming sector with local content.

To further accelerate innovation, the collaboration will focus on streamlining the commercialisation of gaming prototypes, enhancing investor pitch strategies, and improving pathways for successful launch of products in the market. Additionally, the agreement will pave the way for joint events and exhibitions that will showcase local talent and groundbreaking projects, increasing their visibility and impact on a larger scale.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs within the gaming industry. By cultivating an environment that advocates creativity and innovation, we seek to unlock the capabilities of local talent in this dynamic field. Our collaboration with Inovartic Investment reflects our steadfast dedication to strengthening the knowledge economy and promoting sustainable development across diverse sectors, in alignment with the UAE’s long-term national vision.”

Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment, stated: "This agreement marks a transformative chapter in shaping the UAE’s future creative economy. By uniting strategic incubators with the rich legacy of Emirati storytelling, we are empowering a new generation of game developers to craft globally resonant intellectual properties — rooted in Abu Dhabi’s vision. Our collaboration with Khalifa Fund underscores a shared ambition: to drive innovation, celebrate local heritage, and position Abu Dhabi as the region’s premier hub for gaming industry."

Anwar Hussain, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment, said: "We are honoured to partner with Khalifa Fund in driving transformative growth within the gaming industry. This collaboration goes beyond nurturing startups — it is about building a dynamic ecosystem where creative talent, cultural heritage, and global vision converge. Together, we are empowering Emirati innovators to redefine the gaming landscape, ensuring their influence extends from the UAE to the world stage."

This partnership underscores the shared dedication of both organisations toward nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the gaming sector. It marks a strategic move toward driving innovation and sustainable growth in the sector, while cementing the UAE’s role as a centre for digital creativity. By providing financial support, skill development, and startup acceleration, Khalifa Fund and Inovartic Investment jointly aim to build an integrated ecosystem that supports the UAE’s broader economic aspirations. Together, they strive to elevate Abu Dhabi's position as a leading regional hub for gaming, aligned with global standards, offering transformative opportunities and innovative solutions to entrepreneurs and creatives alike.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates.

To learn more about the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, please visit: www.khalifafund.ae

