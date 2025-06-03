Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has launched a Master of Science in Design Innovation for Circular Economy (MSc DICE), to prepare graduates to lead the transition towards sustainable innovation and growth in the region. A first of its kind in the UAE, the program will build skills capacity in support of the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the Centennial 2071 strategy, to decouple economic growth from resource depletion, emphasizing innovation, clean production, and digital transformation.

Set in the context of pressing environmental and social challenges, the MSc DICE will equip students with the tools to rethink products, services, buildings, urban systems, and policies through the lens of regeneration and circularity. Participants will explore key pillars of the circular economy, such as sustainable manufacturing, green infrastructure, transportation, and food systems, to become key players in shaping a resilient future. Students of the program will develop transdisciplinary fluency, engaging in courses that span policy design, systems thinking, green finance, and entrepreneurship.

Unlike conventional programs in the field, the MSc DICE is not just about minimizing environmental impact, it focuses on restorative and regenerative design. By empowering students to rethink material cycles, adaptive reuse, modular systems, and green urbanism, it aims to help drive climate-responsive, socially integrated design across the region, moving beyond sustainability to create urban environments that restore ecological balance, promote biodiversity, and enhance social well-being.

Within the curriculum, students will be exposed to real case studies, work with industry mentors, and undertake challenges issued by public and private partners, preparing them to lead policy-shaping initiatives, design start-ups, and implement sustainable strategies. They will also have opportunities to participate in research incubators, hackathons, and design sprints, tackling issues such as waste valorisation, urban mobility, or infrastructure resilience, often in collaboration with external partners.

The MSc DICE also integrates emerging digital technologies as key enablers of circularity. Students will learn how to apply artificial intelligence, 3D printing and other advanced tools in designing infrastructures that reduce waste and foster innovative circular practices. As the UAE increasingly prioritizes skills growth and professional practice in sustainable development and green technologies, graduates of this program will be well-positioned to contribute meaningfully across a range of sectors, from design and policymaking to urban development and sustainable entrepreneurship.

Speaking about the aim and significance of the program, Mr Massimo Imparato, Dean of the School of Architecture and Interior Designsaid, “The Master of Science in Design Innovation for Circular Economy aspires to nurture a generation of circular thinkers who will reshape the built environment, from policies to materials, from neighbourhoods to megastructures. Its legacy will be seen in buildings that give back, cities that thrive within planetary boundaries, and graduates who champion systemic change, contributing to the UAE’s leadership in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and beyond. By offering the first advanced program in the region fully dedicated to design-led circular innovation, we aim to establish CUD as a pioneer in green transition education. Through partnerships with industry, R&D platforms, and public institutions, the MSc DICE will position CUD at the forefront of applied circular economy strategies, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a regional and global leader in sustainable innovation.”

Read more about the program at:

https://www.cud.ac.ae/programs/masters/architecture/master-of-science-in-design-innovation-for-circular-economy?utm_source=Organic_channel&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=MScDICE_Fall25

