Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today celebrated its inaugural flight to Nairobi, Kenya, with special events held at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO), marking the re-establishment of a vital link to the capital city.

The Nairobi route, which was last served by the airline in 2012, is a strategic addition to Gulf Air's network, supporting its expansion into new markets and providing enhanced connectivity for both business and leisure travelers between Bahrain, East Africa, and beyond.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO), the flight was welcomed with a water salute, followed by a ceremonial reception attended by Gulf Air and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) representatives.

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh stated, “The launch of our Nairobi service marks a significant milestone in Gulf Air’s strategic growth journey. Africa represents a key growth market for the airline, and our expansion into the continent reflects our long-term vision to build a broader, more connected network that meets the evolving needs of our passengers and contributes to our regional development.”

While commenting on the arrival, Ag. Managing Director of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Nicolas Bodo, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gulf Air back to Nairobi. This renewed partnership not only strengthens the ties between Kenya and the Kingdom of Bahrain, but also reaffirms Nairobi’s position as a gateway to Africa. The new service will enhance connectivity, create opportunities for trade and tourism, and provide our passengers with greater choice.”

Gulf Air's new Nairobi service enhances the travel experience for passengers, offering convenient connections and more choices, as part of the airline's broader network strategy.

About Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

