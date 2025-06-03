Abu Dhabi – As part of its ongoing efforts to regulate the use of truck yards and public parking facilities and enhance their operational efficiency across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has called on vehicle owners whose vehicles have been parked for more than six months in Musaffah’s designated truck yard (M-18) to visit the on-site parking management office to complete the necessary procedures, including updating vehicle records and settling outstanding fees.

The ITC confirmed that vehicles left parked for extended periods without fulfilling the required procedures, such as updating vehicle information and settling outstanding fees, may expose their owners to legal action, including the possibility of public auction in coordination with the relevant authorities and in accordance with the applicable regulations in the Emirate.

The ITC urged the concerned vehicle owners to promptly complete the required procedures, noting that unauthorised parking or failure to register vehicle details constitutes a clear violation of public parking regulations. Such practices obstruct the flow of movement within the yards and negatively impact the visual appearance of the urban environment.

This measure is part of the ITC’s ongoing efforts to regulate parking usage, maintain smooth traffic flow, ensure public safety, and enhance the urban appearance of the Emirate.