Abu Dhabi – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, and Exeed Industries, a leading UAE industrial group and a subsidiary of National Holding, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partnership is a multi-year programme set to accelerate digital transformation across Exeed Industries’ UAE-based factories.

Together, both entities will develop a comprehensive Industry 4.0 roadmap – a strategic plan that guides manufacturers in adopting smart, connected technologies to boost efficiency and competitiveness – underpinned by AI and sustainability. The goal is to strengthen the resilience and global standing of UAE manufacturing.

e& enterprise will lead the development of the Exeed Industries technology blueprint for Industry 4.0 strategy, working closely with each manufacturing unit and the Group. This roadmap will be key in enabling Exeed Industries to access funding opportunities from Abu Dhabi Investment Office through the Smart Manufacturing Accelerator Programme (SMAP), to implement transformative projects at scale.

The scope covers conducting maturity assessments across five Exeed plants, developing tailored smart manufacturing roadmaps, and Deployment of Industrial IoT (IIoT) technologies integrated with AI and GenAI engines, digital twins (which use IIoT data to mirror the real-time performance and condition of physical assets), predictive maintenance and automation. It also includes deploying AI for functions like demand forecasting, quality control, and energy optimisation, as well as integrating ESG-driven platforms to monitor and reduce carbon impact.

Majd Coussa, Acting Chief Revenue Officer, e& enterprise, said: “This partnership represents a model for how we aim to work with forward-looking manufacturers. By combining Exeed’s industrial leadership with our deep expertise in digital transformation, we will co-develop scalable solutions that align with the UAE’s goals for innovation, sustainability and economic diversification.”

Mohammed AlAmeer, Group CEO, Exeed Industries, added: “At Exeed Industries, we are committed to evolving our manufacturing capabilities to meet the demands of a future-ready industrial sector. This MoU with e& enterprise allows us to reimagine our operations through the lens of digital innovation, contributing directly to national goals under Make it in the Emirates.”

As part of the collaboration, e& enterprise will bring its wider climate commitment to the table. After setting ambitious environmental targets for 2030, e& launched its Climate Transition Plan, titled “Ambition to Action”, which sets out a clear roadmap to Net Zero. One of the first companies in the region to publish such a detailed approach, e& is working to decarbonise its operations and support partners like Exeed in embedding sustainable practices across value chains.

Sustainability is embedded in e&’s transformation journey, aligned with national and global priorities such as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, We The UAE 2031 Vision, and the Sustainable Development Goals. The partnership with Exeed will further strengthen ESG-led manufacturing, with the aim of building resilient, resource-efficient industrial models that are future-fit and climate-aligned.

The collaboration supports the UAE’s broader ambitions to become a global hub for advanced manufacturing, in line with its Industry 4.0 strategy and net zero goals. It will also serve as a replicable framework for other manufacturers in the UAE and the wider region, demonstrating how digital transformation can enhance industrial productivity, energy efficiency and competitiveness.

Contact:

e& Media Office

Shilpa Villait: svillait@eand.com

Nancy Sudheer: nsudheer@eand.com

Amer Obaid: amerobaid@eand.com

Noha Serageldin: nserageldin@webershandwick.com

Grace Eid: Eid: geid@webershandwick.com

mediaoffice@eand.com

About e& enterprise

e& enterprise is a digital transformation leader supporting governments and large-scale organisations in building and scaling their digital core.

Through optimising operations, enhancing customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making, we enable seamless, sustainable, and secure transitions into the evolving digital world.

Currently operating in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, Oman, Türkiye, Qatar, and South Africa, e& enterprise brings cutting-edge digital scalable solutions designed to deliver tangible business value and address the unique challenges faced by organisations and executives across industries.

With a proven track record as a trusted digital transformation partner, technical expertise, and the ability to deploy and manage complex solutions, e& enterprise provides collaborative tailored solutions that empower customers to navigate their end-to-end digital transformation journey.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://www.eandenterprise.com.

About Exeed Industries

A subsidiary of National Holding and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Exeed Industries is a leading diversified manufacturing conglomerate playing a pivotal role in industrial manufacturing and directly contributing to the economic development of the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Presently, its operations span six state-of-the-art manufacturing entities across the UAE and Jordan, specialising in building materials, construction, engineering, synthetic materials, and consumer goods. Each entity leads its respective sector with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability.

To learn more about Exeed Industries, please visit https://www.exeed.ae