Riyadh – The Saudi Economic and Development Securities Company (SEDCO Capital) will distribute SAR 9.75 million worth of cash dividends to the unitholders of SEDCO Capital REIT Fund for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.
Based on 60 million existing units, the dividend amounts to SAR 0.1625 per unit, equivalent to 1.625% of the unit’s initial price, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.
The distribution ratio represents 1.81% of the net asset value as on 30 June 2021.
The cash dividends will be paid within 60 days of the entitlement date.
