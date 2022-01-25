PHOTO
Riyadh - Alkhabeer Capital had announced a SAR 11.82 million cash dividend distribution to the unitholders of Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund for the July-December period in 2021.
The cash dividend payout stands at SAR 0.25 per share, equivalent to 2.5% of the share par value, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.
The cash dividends will be distributed over 47.281 million outstanding units.
