Asia shares slip as U.S. jobs stunner hammers bonds
Nikkei slips, Wall St futures hold steady
Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks
Brent hits $94 a barrel, its highest since October 2014
Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yieldsSpot
gold rose 0.2% to $1,810.38 per ounce
Euro near three-week top, but looming Fed tightening could help dollar
Bitcoin held around a two week high
Soybeans climb to eight-month high on S.American supply worries
Corn and wheat gained more ground in Asian trade
