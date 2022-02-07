Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares slip as U.S. jobs stunner hammers bonds

Nikkei slips, Wall St futures hold steady

Oil turns higher on fears of tight supply, shrugging off U.S.-Iran talks

Brent hits $94 a barrel, its highest since October 2014

Gold gains as inflation worries outweigh higher yieldsSpot

gold rose 0.2% to $1,810.38 per ounce

Euro near three-week top, but looming Fed tightening could help dollar

Bitcoin held around a two week high

Soybeans climb to eight-month high on S.American supply worries

Corn and wheat gained more ground in Asian trade

