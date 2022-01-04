PHOTO
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.3%, supported by a 1.1% gain for the kingdom's largest lender, Saudi National Bank.
The kingdom's non-oil private sector grew last month at the slowest pace since March amid concern over the spread of the Omicron variant, a survey showed on Tuesday, though this marked a 16th consecutive month of expansion, read more
Dubai's main share index gained 0.8%, buoyed by a 1.1% rise for top lender Emirates NBDand a 0.9% increase for sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.
The market was boosted by the larger budget announced and its expected positive impact on the economy, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst at XTB MENA.
The Qatari index added 0.4%, with petrochemicals company Industries Qatar advancing 1%.
The Abu Dhabi index, however, fell 0.7%, hit by a 2.2% fall for telecoms giant Etisalat.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index finished 0.7% higher, with Egypt Kuwait Holding climbing 4.9%.
The market was supported by upbeat data on the economy and non-oil sectors, Mourad said.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
