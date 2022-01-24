DUBAI - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares brace for hawkish Fed, Ukraine tensions  

* Oil prices climb 1% on fears of tighter supply 

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of Fed meeting for direction on rate hikes 

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market ends 10 days of gains as most Gulf bourses fall  

* UAE destroys 2 Houthi ballistic missiles, defence ministry says  

* Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile fell in industrial zone  

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran nuclear agreement unlikely without release of U.S. prisoners -Malley  

* Lebanon must not be platform for hostility, Kuwaiti FM says 

* Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia as diplomatic relations thaw 

 

EGYPT

* Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt Proposes $0.08 Per Share Dividend  

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia says funding requirement for 2022 to focus on debt refinancing  

* Saudi digital security firm Elm seeks to raise up to $820 mln at IPO  

* Saudi Arabian Mining Appoints Robert Wilt As CEO  

* Al-Dawaa Medical Services Intends To Proceed With IPO On Main Market Of Saudi Exchange  

 

UAE

* Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Inaugurates 16 New Substations In 2021 

* India's HDFC Capital raises $1.8 billion from ADIA, others for low-cost housing  

 

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KUFPEC Makes Gas Discovery In Indonesia 

 

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Steel Achieves Production Of 12 Mln Tons Of Iron-Ore Pellets In 2021 

 

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom) ((dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com))