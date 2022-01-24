PHOTO
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares brace for hawkish Fed, Ukraine tensions
* Oil prices climb 1% on fears of tighter supply
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat ahead of Fed meeting for direction on rate hikes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market ends 10 days of gains as most Gulf bourses fall
* UAE destroys 2 Houthi ballistic missiles, defence ministry says
* Saudi-led coalition says Houthi missile fell in industrial zone
* EXCLUSIVE-Iran nuclear agreement unlikely without release of U.S. prisoners -Malley
* Lebanon must not be platform for hostility, Kuwaiti FM says
* Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia as diplomatic relations thaw
EGYPT
* Faisal Islamic Bank Of Egypt Proposes $0.08 Per Share Dividend
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says funding requirement for 2022 to focus on debt refinancing
* Saudi digital security firm Elm seeks to raise up to $820 mln at IPO
* Saudi Arabian Mining Appoints Robert Wilt As CEO
* Al-Dawaa Medical Services Intends To Proceed With IPO On Main Market Of Saudi Exchange
UAE
* Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Inaugurates 16 New Substations In 2021
* India's HDFC Capital raises $1.8 billion from ADIA, others for low-cost housing
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's KUFPEC Makes Gas Discovery In Indonesia
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Steel Achieves Production Of 12 Mln Tons Of Iron-Ore Pellets In 2021
