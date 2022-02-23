HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 1.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for barley on Tuesday in which only two trading houses participated.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between July 16-31, Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31 and Sept. 1-15.

A separate tender from Jordan to purchase 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat also closes on Wednesday.

