MUKACHEVO, Ukraine- Ukraine's finance ministry confirmed on Monday it was looking at options to tap international capital markets in a push to raise fresh financing to fund its defence efforts.

"The Ministry of Finance is studying the possibility of issuing debt instruments on the international market aimed at individual investors who want to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression," the finance ministry told Reuters in a written statement.

Reuters reported on Friday that Kyiv was looking at international instruments to raise fresh funds following the launch in late February of a programme selling hryvnia-denominated bonds to raise money for its fight against Russia - dubbed "war bonds". The government said it aimed to raise around $1.36 billion through its domestic programme.

The ministry said in its latest comments the government was looking at instruments that could be available to both retail and institutional investors and was considering issuing in foreign currency, though did not provide any other details.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Mukachevo, writing by Karin Strohecker in London, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)