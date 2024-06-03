Riyadh – Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (Yansab) announced the board’s decision to pay cash dividends valued at SAR 562.50 million for the first half (H1) of 2024.

Yansab will disburse a dividend of SAR 1 per share, equivalent to 10% of the share nominal value, for 562.50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be 31 July and 20 August 2024, respectively.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the Saudi firm turned profitable at SAR 99.50 million, compared to net losses valued at SAR 369.70 million in Q1-23.

The sales hiked by 108.47% to SAR 1.39 billion in Q1-24 from SAR 667 million in Q1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

