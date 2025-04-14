Riyadh – The board members of Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company (Avalon Pharma) approved dividends worth SAR 25 million for the second half (H2) of 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi group will disburse SAR 1.25 per share, equivalent to 12.50% of the share’s nominal value, for 20 million eligible shares.

Meanwhile, the eligibility and payment dates for the announced dividends will be 1 and 15 May 2025, respectively.

Avalon Pharma distributed SAR 15 million in cash dividends for H1-24 last September.

