Dubai – The annual general assembly of Deyaar Development approved a 5% dividend distribution for 2024, according to a press release.

The dividend aligns with Deyaar’s plans to transform the UAE's real estate landscape through pioneering developments that exemplify excellence and innovation.

The company logged net profits after tax amounting to AED 473.91 million during 2024, compared to AED 440.71 million in 2023.

Total revenue jumped by 20.61% to AED 1.51 billion last year from AED 1.25 billion in 2023.

