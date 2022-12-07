PHOTO
Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface
In the United States, big banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation and rate rises threaten consumer demand
US Stocks: S&P posts 4th straight decline as recession talk weighs on Wall Street
Energy stocks drop as crude trades at lowest level since Jan
Dollar edges up as darkening growth outlook hurts sentiment
Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index was last 0.05% higher at 105.60
Oil opens mixed as economic fears pressure prices
U.S. crude futures fell 3 cents to $74.22 a barrel
Gold trades in tight range as investors await more Fed cues
Focus on U.S. CPI and Fed meeting due next week
Most crypto should be regulated as securities, NYSE-owner ICE's CEO says
"They're going to be regulated and dealt like securities," ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said of cryptocurrencies
