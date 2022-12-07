Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface

In the United States, big banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation and rate rises threaten consumer demand

US Stocks: S&P posts 4th straight decline as recession talk weighs on Wall Street

Energy stocks drop as crude trades at lowest level since Jan

Dollar edges up as darkening growth outlook hurts sentiment

Against a basket of currencies, the U.S. dollar index was last 0.05% higher at 105.60

Oil opens mixed as economic fears pressure prices

U.S. crude futures fell 3 cents to $74.22 a barrel

Gold trades in tight range as investors await more Fed cues

Focus on U.S. CPI and Fed meeting due next week

Most crypto should be regulated as securities, NYSE-owner ICE's CEO says

"They're going to be regulated and dealt like securities," ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said of cryptocurrencies

