Asian shares track Wall Street losses ahead of U.S. inflation data
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.51%
Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising
Brent crude futures fell 6 cents to $96.25 a barrel
Gold hovers near one-month peak ahead of U.S. inflation data
Spot gold held its ground at $1,793.39 per ounce
Dollar trades solidly in calm before CPI storm
The greenback was broadly steady overnight, though has paused a bit of a retreat that began in the middle of July
