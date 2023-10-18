Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares pare losses on China data, Mideast risk lifts oil

Nikkei, S&P 500 futures down 0.2% but off lows

US Stocks: Nasdaq ends down on higher yields, chipmaker share declines

US retail sales beat expectations in September

Oil jumps over 2% as Middle East tension flares up

Israeli-Hamas conflict deepens, ignites Middle East protests

Gold jumps 1% as Middle East conflict intensifies

Gold prices have surged over $100 since Israel-Hamas war began

Yuan leads rally in Asian currencies on China's economic bounce

The shekel was pinned to the weaker side of 4-per dollar

Crypto giant Binance's US affiliate halts direct dollar withdrawals

In early June, Binance.US had halted dollar deposits, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked a court to freeze its assets

