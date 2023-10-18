PHOTO
Asian shares pare losses on China data, Mideast risk lifts oil
Nikkei, S&P 500 futures down 0.2% but off lows
US Stocks: Nasdaq ends down on higher yields, chipmaker share declines
US retail sales beat expectations in September
Oil jumps over 2% as Middle East tension flares up
Israeli-Hamas conflict deepens, ignites Middle East protests
Gold jumps 1% as Middle East conflict intensifies
Gold prices have surged over $100 since Israel-Hamas war began
Yuan leads rally in Asian currencies on China's economic bounce
The shekel was pinned to the weaker side of 4-per dollar
Crypto giant Binance's US affiliate halts direct dollar withdrawals
In early June, Binance.US had halted dollar deposits, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked a court to freeze its assets
