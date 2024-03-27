PHOTO
Asia stocks mixed, yen nears intervention zone
The yen edged toward the 152-per-dollar mark that some see as the red zone for central bank intervention
US Stocks: Dow, S&P fall for third straight session with inflation data eyed
Tesla to give customers one-month driver-assist trial; shares up
Oil prices fall for a second day as US crude inventories increase
Brent crude futures for May dropped 69 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.56 a barrel
Yen hits 34-yr low ahead of key US inflation test
The move set the dollar higher more broadly, with the Chinese yuan and New Zealand dollar sold very close to four-month lows
Gold subdued as dollar firms, investors seek more Fed cues
Dollar index up 0.2% against its rivals
US charges KuCoin crypto exchange with anti-money laundering failures
KuCoin posted on social media site X that customer assets are safe and its lawyers are looking into the allegations
