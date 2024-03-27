Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks mixed, yen nears intervention zone

The yen edged toward the 152-per-dollar mark that some see as the red zone for central bank intervention

US Stocks: Dow, S&P fall for third straight session with inflation data eyed

Tesla to give customers one-month driver-assist trial; shares up

Oil prices fall for a second day as US crude inventories increase

Brent crude futures for May dropped 69 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.56 a barrel

Yen hits 34-yr low ahead of key US inflation test

The move set the dollar higher more broadly, with the Chinese yuan and New Zealand dollar sold very close to four-month lows

Gold subdued as dollar firms, investors seek more Fed cues

Dollar index up 0.2% against its rivals

US charges KuCoin crypto exchange with anti-money laundering failures

KuCoin posted on social media site X that customer assets are safe and its lawyers are looking into the allegations

