Asia stocks edge down; dollar rides Treasury yields higher
Futures now point to about 87 basis points of easing priced in for the Fed this year
US Stocks: Wall St ends sharply lower as hot inflation sparks sell-off
US consumer prices rise more than expected in January
Gold struggles below $2,000/Oz as Fed cut bets trimmed
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,991.09 per ounce
Dollar reigns supreme as hot CPI cools bets for Fed cuts
Federal funds futures currently price in no rate cut in March and a lower than 50% chance of easing in May, according to LSEG's rate probability app
Oil prices fall on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build
Brent futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.48
Franklin Templeton files for spot ethereum ETF
A spot crypto ETF tracks the market price of the underlying digital asset, giving investors exposure to the token without having to buy it
