Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks edge down; dollar rides Treasury yields higher

Futures now point to about 87 basis points of easing priced in for the Fed this year

US Stocks: Wall St ends sharply lower as hot inflation sparks sell-off

US consumer prices rise more than expected in January

Gold struggles below $2,000/Oz as Fed cut bets trimmed

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,991.09 per ounce

Dollar reigns supreme as hot CPI cools bets for Fed cuts

Federal funds futures currently price in no rate cut in March and a lower than 50% chance of easing in May, according to LSEG's rate probability app

Oil prices fall on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Brent futures fell 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.48

Franklin Templeton files for spot ethereum ETF

A spot crypto ETF tracks the market price of the underlying digital asset, giving investors exposure to the token without having to buy it

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon